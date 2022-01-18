Ensure autos, taxis collect stipulated fare during lockdown: DGP

CHENNAI

C. Sylendra Babu points to the hardships faced by passengers at bus and railway stations

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has asked all Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to ensure that autorickshaws and taxis collected only the stipulated fare from passengers at railway and bus stations during the total lockdown on Sundays.

Plaints from public

In a circular, he said people returning from outstations during the total lockdown complained about the absence of transport to reach home from railway and bus stations and about overcharging by autorickshaw drivers.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said no untoward incident was reported on January 9 and 16. Though some elements “misbehaved”, police personnel maintained decorum and handled the situation in a humane manner. The Commissioners’ and the Superintendents’ personal supervision of security arrangements and advisory to people to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour helped the police department earn the good will and confidence of people.

He said 19,962 cases were booked for the violation of COVID-19 guidelines on January 9 and 14,951 cases on January 16. In all, ₹78.34 lakh in fine was collected from the violators.