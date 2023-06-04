Enrolments, special coaching to be focus of school management committee meeting

June 04, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Enrolments and special coaching to students taking the supplementary exams will top the agenda oc the first meeting of the School Management Committees (SMC) for the upcoming academic year. The meetings are scheduled to be held on June 9 across all government schools in the State.

Revamped in 2022, the committees, which primarily include parents, school heads and teachers, are required to meet every month. Through the 2022-23 academic year, government schools had SMC meetings which focussed on infrastructure development, tracking dropouts and drawing up school development plans using the TNSED development app.

In a circular sent to schools, SMC members have been asked to discuss student enrolments as well as how to ensure that students especially in Classes 5, 8 and 11 continue their studies. “If there are students with disabilities in the areas near the school, who are yet to enrol in a school, the SMC members can meet the parents and ensure that the students find a place in their school,” the circular said.

For students who were unable to clear or did not take up the Class 10, 11 and 12 public exams, the supplementary exams are scheduled to be held later in June and the committee members have been asked to ensure that these students attend special classes which have been organised for the same and are served breakfast.

Over the last few months, the government schools have been working on enrolling students across classes. “Once schools reopen, we expect the numbers to go up further and will continue enrolments over the next few months,” an official said.