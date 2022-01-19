Enrolment for NPTEL courses at IIT-M begins

Courses are offered free of cost

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of the IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has called for applications for the January 2022 semester.

There are 593 courses to choose from through the Swayam platform. One of the courses, Introduction to Machine Learning, will be offered in Tamil.

Learners can register for free by visiting https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL. The last date to enrol for the first set of courses is January 31.

Andrew Thangaraj, coordinator, NPTEL-IIT-M, said online education had gained tremendous popularity in recent years. So far, over 1.58 crore learners have enrolled in NPTEL courses. Learners can opt for a proctored certification exam for a nominal fee to earn certificates from the IITs.

NPTEL also offers support through internships and soft skills training for students from rural India.