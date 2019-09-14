Enquire into violations, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that famous Chidambaram temple is being blatantly misused for ‘monetary reasons’ by the temple administration. He said that the Tamil Nadu government has every right to enquire into the violations by Deekshithars and take over the temple administration.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss referred to the manner in which a well-known businessman from Sivakasi organised a wedding in his family inside the temple violating all religious and traditional norms.

“The Chidambaram Natarajar temple’s 1,000 pillar mandapam has a few specialities. Only during Thirumanjanam and Arudhra Darisanam that Sivagamiyamman Samedha Natarajar will appear in the 1,000 pillar mandapam. Apart from these two events, only Chola kings’ coronation was allowed there. Such being the case, allowing a wedding in this mandapam just for money is commercialising the temple,” said Mr. Ramadoss.

He further said that Deekshithars of the temple are trying to cover up their violations in allowing the wedding.

“There is evidence to suggest that the decorations in the 1,000 pillar mandapam was carried out by the businessman,” he pointed out.