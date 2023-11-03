Ennore SEZ project: lawyers flag Tangedco proposal ‘violating’ NGT order

November 03, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Six lawyers from North Chennai, in a letter, have urged the Union Ministry of Environment and the Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) to reject the proposal by the Tangedco to amend environmental clearance for the Ennore SEZ coal corridor alignment and ash pipe inclusion in the North Chennai Thermal Plant (NCTP) Stage III.

Terming it as “piecemeal applications,” the lawyers said the amendment proposals are in violation to an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that observed that the Tangedco had built an ash pipeline without statutory clearances. “They (TANGEDCO) will have to apply anew, obtain Terms of Reference (ToR), and also conduct separate environmental studies; public hearing will have to be conducted, based on which fresh appraisal will have to be undertaken by the authorities,” the Tribunal had said.

R. Desamani, one of the signatories, said the current applications are not based on a fresh ToR or environmental impact assessment. He contends that a new proposal must consider the impacts of all ancillary facilities of the thermal power plants, including ash pipeline, coal corridor, seawater intake and outfall on air, water, land and marine environments.

As the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has forwarded the Tangedco’s proposal to the Ministry, the letter, which has been endorsed by social activists, demands the formation of an independent committee by the EAC to verify all the claims made by the project proponent and assess the environmental damage incurred through repeated violations.

They also urged the Ministry to issue relevant proceedings against the Tangedco for applying post-facto clearances and order it to give an undertaking that it will not present a fait accompli after the construction of the NCTP Stage III and the Ennore SEZ thermal power plants.