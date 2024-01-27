Ennore residents release ‘people’s plan’ to restore wetlands and livelihoods

January 27, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Chennai

A couple of weeks after the State government announced allocation of ₹40 crore for the restoration of Ennore Creek as part of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission, a ‘People’s Plan for Eco-restoration of Ennore Wetlands’, prepared by Coastal Resource Centre, a city-based non-governmental organisation, with inputs from residents and fishers of the region, was released on Saturday.

At an event organised by Ennore People’s Protection Group, the first copy of the plan was received by retired Odisha High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar, Justice (retd) K. Kannan of Punjab & Haryana High Court, and Justice (retd) D. Hariparanthaman of Madras High Court. They will also head a high-level people’s advisory committee to gather people’s suggestions to restore Ennore and convey them to the State government.

As per a release from the Coastal Resource Centre, the retired judges said that the people’s plan could guide the government in aligning its plans for the region with the aspirations of local communities. The plan draws from stories and anecdotes from local fishers, salt pan workers, and other Ennore residents about people’s way of life, their culture, rituals and beliefs, cuisine, and the Kosasthalaiyar river — all of which have been lost due to the takeover of the region by industries.

The recommendations are split into two parts: proactive plans and reactive plans. The former includes improving quality of houses and play spaces, protecting shorefront spaces from privatisation and enclosures, consulting women fish vendors to upgrade markets and cold storage facilities, consulting farmers and livestock herdswomen to develop the ecological character of grazing poromboke commons, setting up information and education centres in Ennore, Kattupalli and Kattur to use locals to educate city residents on Ennore’s history and transformation, ensuring prioritised employment opportunity for local people in local industries.

As reactive plans — which are measures to be taken as response to long-prevailing, specific issues — the document suggests detailed, extensive steps to address legacy health problems of residents, ongoing pollution and degradation of wetlands and environment, legacy pollutants such as ash deposits and dredged sands by TANGEDCO, Kamarajar Port Ltd., Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited, and illegal roads laid for laying of oil or gas pipelines by the Indian Oil Corporation in wetlands.

Besides stressing on steps to periodically remove invasive mussels and electric transmission towers in wetlands, the plan lays out recommendations to withdraw proposed expansions, encroachments, and activities by Adani Kattupalli Port, Ponneri Industrial Township Authority, Kattur Heavy Engineering Hub.

To handle potential industrial accidents such as toxic gas dispersion, oil spill, marine spill, the plan calls for a detailed study of Maximum Credible Accident scenarios for individual units, relocating non-conforming industrial installations or reducing quantities of hazardous material stored onsite, and relocating hazardous facilities from the vicinity of densely populated residential areas.

The plan also stresses on evaluating interventions from the perspective of the most marginalised and historically oppressed human communities, non-human lifeforms, and future generations.

