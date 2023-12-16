ADVERTISEMENT

Ennore oil spill: IIT-M roped in to estimate amount of oil in Kosasthalaiyar river

December 16, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has roped in Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to quantify the amount of oil in Kosasthalaiyar river after the oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited.

According to an official release, the State-level oil spill crisis management group, headed by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, reviewed the remediation work at Ennore. About 276 barrels containing 48.6 tonnes of oil waste was collected so far from the river. The waste contains approximately 15 tonnes of oil, the release said.

Sea Care Marine Services, a Mumbai-based Oil Spillage Response Service company, arrived on site to lend their expertise and resources. Six trained people were deployed from this organisation to strengthen the oil mitigation work, said the release. The Chief Secretary directed the Health Department to continue the health services on ground.

