Ennore oil leak: Oil mixed with rainwater flowed through storm water drain of CPCL, says TNPCB

December 08, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Thursday inspected the area of oil leak in Ennore creek and has submitted that when water was pumped out of the inundated premises of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the oily matter found in the ground of its premises mixed with rainwater flowing through the storm water drain.

During the inspection, the team observed traces of oil in the Buckingham canal mainly on the banks. “It is observed that the ingress of oil mainly occurred from the storm water drain from the Manali industrial area confluencing with Buckingham canal,” the TNPCB said in a release.

The inspecting team also found a second trace, from the upstream of the CPCL from Kodungaiyur and Tondiarpet areas from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Tondiarpet terminal and container terminal located along the Buckingham Canal at Korukkupet and Kodungaiyur areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TNPCB has suggested that the removal of the stagnated water containing oil, through Gully Sucker near the South gate of CPCL, would eliminate the oil traces reaching Buckingham Canal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.