Ennore needs a bus pass renewal centre

The lack of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus pass renewal centre at Ennore bus terminus is causing hardship to commuters.

At present, the nearest renewal centre is located on the premises of Thiruvottiyur Gate bus terminus. It takes nearly half-an-hour to reach Thiruvottiyur terminus from Ennore.

A majority of commuters from Ernavoor and Ennore renew their passes at the centre located at Thiruvottiyur bus terminus. The centres are open from the 1st to 22nd of every month. But, people have to wait in the long queue. The queue is longer on Saturdays. The concessional rates bus pass for college students are issued from 1st to 13th of every month.

G. Arumugam, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar, Ernavoor, says, “The commuters have to go to Thiruottiyur bus terminus to renew the passes. I have to spend around an hour to renew my monthly pass.”

A renewal centre can be opened in Ennore bus terminus for the benefit of commuters residing in Ernavoor and Ennore.

Also, more counters should be opened at the renewal centre at the Thiruvottiyur bus terminus. At present, the renewal centre has only two counters, said M. Divya, a resident of Ernavoor, said.

A MTC official assured to look into the issue.