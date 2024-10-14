Ennore fishers urge government to clear blockages in Kosasthalaiyar river to alleviate flooding impact in Chennai

Ennore fishers have urged the State government to remove obstructions along the Kosasthalaiyar River and Ennore Creek to help alleviate flooding in North Chennai, Madhavaram, Manali, and Ponneri.

In a letter to Minister for Revenue KKSSR Ramachandran, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors for Disaster Management, and P. Amudha, Principal Secretary to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, members of the fishing community sounded the alarm about the dangerously-choked condition of Ennore Creek and its backwaters, which face siltation and blockage from industrial encroachment, fly ash, debris, and invasive species, like kaaka aazhi mussels.

On October 3, 2024, the Water Resources Department assured the National Green Tribunal that it would remove invasive mussels from three river sections to improve flow of floodwater. However, the fishing community contend this action is insufficient for protecting Chennai.

The hotspots identified are — nine transmission towers of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation that obstruct water flow at the confluence of the Kosasthalaiyar river and Ennore creek, exacerbating flood risks; Konamadukku channel, where Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) filled the river section with dredged sea sand to construct coal conveyor pillars; the stretch of the river from Mun Konamudukku to Kandachedi Paadu has become heavily silted due to sand deposits resulting from Tangedco’s dumping practices.

Other places where locals point out obstruction, include the section from Pin Puliyamaram Paadu to Lock Munai, impeded by debris from various construction projects, including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s pipelines; Manja Machine Kalvai section which is heavily silted due to illegal ash discharge from leaky pipelines.

Several roads constructed across Buckingham Canal for habitat restoration projects continue to block water flow, even after the completion of plantation work. The non-removal of a road laid by TANTRANSCO obstructing the canal for erecting transmission towers, has further exacerbated the issue, according to the letter.