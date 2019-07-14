Enhance legal literacy, simplify rules: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday stressed the need for enhancing legal literacy and simplifying legal rules. “It is important to not only take justice to the people, but also make it understandable to litigating parties in a language they know,” he said.

Delivering the convocation address at the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University’s special convocation, he suggested that a system could perhaps be evolved, whereby certified translated copies of judgments are made available by high courts in local or regional languages.

On the responsibility of the lawyer community to make the provision of justice speedier, he said the legal system had a reputation for being expensive and prone to delays. “It would be a travesty of our republican ethic if a poor person did not get the same access to law as a rich person,” he said.

The President, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Minister for Law, Courts C.Ve. Shanmugam, presented the Degree of Doctor of Laws - LL.D. (Honoris Causa) to three eminent jurists — former Chief Justice of India and Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam, Supreme Court Judge Sharad Arvind Bobde and Chief Justice of the Madras High Court V.K. Tahilramani.

Mr. Palaniswami said the State had a total of 13 law colleges that were affiliated to the university, that was one of its kind in Asia. Of these colleges, 11 were government-run. Three more law colleges would be started this year, he added.