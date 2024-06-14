GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engines of six buses of State Transport department converted to LNG and CNG fuel

Published - June 14, 2024 12:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The State Transport department as part of controlling smoke pollution has converted the engines of buses for operation using liquified natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). The State Transport department under the pilot project has reconverted four buses to be operated using LNG and two buses to be plying using CNG. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launched these buses at the Secretariat on Thursday. 

A senior official of the State Transport Department said it was proposed to convert the diesel engines of the public transport buses as per the recommendations of the City Gas distribution policy 2023 to use LNG and CNG for sustainable operation to bring down smoke pollution and also to increase the operational efficiency. Under this project a total of six buses, comprising two buses of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), two buses of Villupuram State transport corporation and two buses of Kumbakonam STC, have been converted for operating using LNG and CNG. 

The two MTC buses (route no.553W) operated  from West Saidapet to Sriperumbudur,  two buses of Villupuram STC operated from Kancheepuram to Poonamallee and two buses of the Kumbakonam STC to be operated from Ramanathapuram, would use the LNG and CNG. 

The buses will refuel at IOC’s Sriperumbudur LNG station, which was opened recently and is being used by truckers. Transport corporations use around 40,000 litres -45,000 litres of diesel a month, which translates to 1,200 Litres a day. It is an economical fuel since it is priced 10% lesser than diesel and emission- free.

