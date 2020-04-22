Engineers’ Federation slams attack

The Tamil Nadu Engineers' Federation (TNEF) has condemned the attack on persons who had accompanied the mortal remains of Dr Simon to the burial ground on Sunday.

In a statement, president of the TNEF S.Ananth said that two engineers belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation had sustained injuries when they were on duty and are currently undergoing treatment for the same.

Stating that they welcomed the immediate action taken by the Tamil Nadu government against the perpetrators, the TNEF said that there are several engineers across government departments and boards who are currently involved in various relief measures. Assuring their wholehearted support to all the welfare measures taken by the State government, the federation requested for the provision of adequate security arrangements for engineers while they are on duty through arduous working conditions.

"The incident on Sunday has highlighted the lack of awareness among the public about the spread of COVID-19 and we appeal to the government to propagate proper information and sensitise them against fake messages during this critical times," their statement said.