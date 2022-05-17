Engineers’ body launches new website

The Indian Engineers’ Federation (INDEF) has demanded that the Union and State governments constitute an Engineering Commission.

Other demands raised during the annual council meetings of the national and southern regional bodies of INDEF here on Saturday and Sunday included measures to ensure that technical departments are headed by technical personnel and removal of disparity in career values of engineers vis-à-vis administrative services.

S. Ananth, chairman, and K.M.I. Sayyed, secretary general, INDEF took part in the meeting along with other senior engineers. A new website for INDEF was launched.