Engineering student from Ambur questioned on suspected terror links

July 31, 2022 01:02 IST

Intelligence Bureau officials are enquiring the student about his social media posts at Anaicut police station in Vellore

Ali, a 22-year-old third-year engineering student from Ambur near Tirupattur, was detained by Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials in the early hours of Saturday on suspicion of having terror links.

Intelligence sources said the student was a resident of Neelikollai Mosque Street at Ambur. He was picked up from his house by the IB officials with the help of the State intelligence units — Q branch and SB-CID — around 3.30 a.m. The team searched his house for 30 minutes, seized his laptop, two mobile phones and other electronic gadgets, and took him to the Anaicut police station in Vellore, around 65 km from Ambur.

He was questioned on the first floor of the police station with tight security. Initial inquiries revealed that Ali was pursuing engineering at a private college near Arcot. His father works abroad and he stays with his mother in the town.

Shared posts

It was said that Ali had recently been sharing posts and pictures, which were shared by banned Islamic organisations on their websites, on his Instagram page and other social media platforms. This has drawn the attention of national intelligence agencies. Sources said the detention of the student was to investigate his role in support of such banned organisations. The questioning was on, they added.