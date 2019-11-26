Engineering graduates held

The Valasaravakkam police have arrested a man and a woman, both engineering graduates, for stealing gold jewellery from a house in Karapakkam on Sunday.
The police said Jagadeesh Pandian, a resident of Karapakkam, filed a complaint on November 21 after more than four sovereigns of gold jewellery went missing from his house.
The police went through CCTV camera footage and found that Karthik, a relative of Mr. Pandian, along with his girlfriend Nithya, were involved in the crime. They monitored the movement of the family members, who used to lock the door and hide the key near it. The accused entered the house and escaped with the jewellery.
The police arrested the duo and recovered the stolen jewellery from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.