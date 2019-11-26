Engineering graduates held

The Valasaravakkam police have arrested a man and a woman, both engineering graduates, for stealing gold jewellery from a house in Karapakkam on Sunday.

The police said Jagadeesh Pandian, a resident of Karapakkam, filed a complaint on November 21 after more than four sovereigns of gold jewellery went missing from his house.

The police went through CCTV camera footage and found that Karthik, a relative of Mr. Pandian, along with his girlfriend Nithya, were involved in the crime. They monitored the movement of the family members, who used to lock the door and hide the key near it. The accused entered the house and escaped with the jewellery.

The police arrested the duo and recovered the stolen jewellery from them.