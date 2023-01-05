ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering college student killed near Thandalam

January 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim was reportedly riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side of the Bengaluru-Chennai Highway when a mini-van hit him at Thandalam

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old engineering student was killed after being hit by a mini van on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway at Thandalam on Thursday.

The police said C. Sivasamma Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was studying computer science in a private engineering college at Thandalam. After completing his college, he was riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side of the highway when the van hit him. He was killed on the spot.

The police sent the body to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for postmortem. The driver of the van has been arrested.

