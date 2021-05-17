Engineer, RPF constable die at ICF

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 23:30 IST

A heavy sliding gate collapsed on them as they tried to push it back

An engineer and a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) died after a faulty 15-feet automatic steel gate collapsed on them at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here on Monday evening.

The names of the dead were given as S. Nargunan, 51, a senior section engineer at the ICF, and A. Elakumanan, 41, a constable in the RPF.

The police said an automatic sliding gate at the main entrance of furnishing division had been faulty since Monday morning. A truck carrying goods entered the gate at around 6.15 p.m. and Mr. Elakumanan, who was posted near the gate, attempted to close it. As the wheels of the gate derailed from the track and stood hinged to the pillar, Mr. Nargunan and Mr. Elakumanan tried to hold the heavy steel gate and push it back. The gate collapsed on them, police sources

The duo were rushed to the ICF hospital. While Mr. Nargunan was declared brought dead, Mr. Elakumanan died in the hospital. The ICF police registered a case and further investigations are on.