Engine goes off the track at Chennai Beach station

An electrical multiple unit (EMU) train derailed at Chennai Beach station after the engine overran the platform on Sunday evening. No one was injured in the accident. The motorman jumped out of the train before it went off the track.

The derailment happened on the platform from where services to Tambaram and Chengalpattu are operated regularly and is located near the Rajaji Salai. An empty EMU rake was being taken from the shed to Platform No. 1 and the train engine went off the track and overshot the buffer end of the platform. The concrete platform and the shelter at the entrance of the railway station were damaged.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver alerted those on the platform to move away and jumped out of the train which then went on to hit the wall at the end of the platform. The rake was empty with no passengers on board. An inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident.

Although the platform and the temporary shelter were damaged, the railway officials maintained normal operation of suburban train services on all the three sections of Tambaram, Avadi and Velachery.

Being a weekend, the Southern Railway operated a limited number of train services. The accident attracted a large number of commuters using the suburban train services to take photos of the engine that overran the platform.

Senior railway officials and the Railway Protection Force personnel inspected the accident site and after cordoning off the platform, initiated work of restoring the engine back on the track and paving the damaged platform.