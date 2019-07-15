Engaging residents in local governance

Civil society, with the support of several NGOs, has launched a campaign demanding the framing of rules for greater participation of residents in local administration.

Participants of the campaign have demanded the constitution of “ward committees” and “area sabhas” by framing rules and notifying them ahead of the local body elections.

In 2010, the State government amended the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws for the constitution of ward committees and area sabhas within the wards in the municipality limits. On Friday, civil society groups held awareness programmes in various parts of the city towards greater citizen participation in local governance.

“The government has not taken steps to frame and notify rules for the constitution of ward committees and area sabhas in corporations and municipalities,” said Charu Govindan from Voice Of People.

“This is a collective effort. We have researched on local governance in other States such as Kerala. We will conduct brainstorming sessions to finalise all aspects,” said Ms. Govindan.

Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam said each of the 200 wards in Chennai, with 40,000 residents, should have a ward committee headed by the councillor concerned. “The ward could be divided into areas of 4,000 residents to constitute a sabha for discussing civic issues. This will enhance people’s participation,” said Mr. Venkatesan.

Senthil Arumugam of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam said NGOs appealed to the Chief Minister through a petition for immediately framing and notifying the rules. The NGOs had held discussions with the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply and Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

The endorsement of an appeal letter to the Chief Minister has also been made by trade unions and resident welfare organisations, the NGO members said.

Decentralising power

The suggestions made by the residents emerged from research, group discussions and conferences involving experts from Kerala and Karnataka and civil society groups in Chennai.

Members of the civil society said they would initiate discussion with political parties in the State on efforts to ensure greater decentralisation of powers in local bodies.

Saidapet MLA and former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramanian said the State government was reluctant to conduct elections for the local body.

“The government has been delaying elections for three years. The campaign by the residents may offer yet another opportunity for the government to delay the elections,” said Mr. Subramanian.