Engagements in Chennai — August 9, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Vyapram Vasudevan Prasad, Sri Ayyappa Temple, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

Athi Varadhar Mahatmiyam: V.S. Karunakarachari, Sri Desika Vidya Bhavanam, Venkatesa Agraharam St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Skandam: B. Sundarkumar, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 7 p.m.

Manadhin Vetriye Manidhanin Menmai: Moksha Vidyaanada Sarasvati, 107 B, Dhanabakiyam Illam, Guruju St., Paneer Nagar, Mogappair, 6.45 p.m.

Thesis On God: R. Aravindan, The Court Yard, 27, Pycrofts Garden Rd., Nungambakkam, 7 a.m.

CULTURE

Westland Publications; The Wandering Artist and Dipasikha Foundation: Launch of publication ‘Love Without A Story’, 51, 6th Main Rd., Govindaswamy Nagar, R.A. Puram, 6 p.m.

Organising Committee: Lec Demo on Ragas and tamil film music, Arusuvai Auditorium, Somasundaram St., T. Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Madras South Lions Charitable Trust: Drama programme on ‘Manidham Punidham”, Bapalal Bhavan, 1st Seaward Rd., Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The Employers Federation of Southern India: Inauguration of the Centenary celebrations, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Hotel Le Royal Meridien, 10.30 a.m.

Sindhi Model SSS.: 44th annual day celebrations and distribution of prizes, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Kellys, 5.30 p.m.

Nrithyodaya and Bharata Ilango Foundation For Asian Culture: Felicitation to Dr. R. Nagaswamy on his 90th birthday, MGR Janaki College for Women, R.A. Puram, 6.30 p.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Seminar on Union Budget 2019-20 - Implications for the Economy, 10 a.m. and Symposium on ‘New Horizons of Spirituality, Society and Alternative Human Futures, ‘, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 2 p.m.

Malcolm And Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust: Presentation of Malcolm Adiseshiah award for distinguished contributions to development studies and lecture on ‘The Future of Globalization: Learning from History’, Anna Institute of Management, Mazhiampoo, Kumarasamy Raja Salai, R.A. Puram, 5 p.m.

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: 3rd Prof. S.P. Thyagarajan Endowment Oration in Biomedical Sciences, Technology and Research, Dental Basement Auditorium, Porur, 11 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram Campus: Inauguration of conference on ‘Emerging approaches in Business Management - Divergent perspectives and dimensions,’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Power Factor Improvement Methods of Facts Devices’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: Inter-Collegiate technical fest ‘Cyber 2017’, 10 a.m. and celebration of Library Day, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 11 a.m.

India International Travel Mart: Inauguration of 115th edition of IITM Tourism Fair, Wings Convention Centee, YMCA Grounds, Royapettah, 3 p.m.

Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya Samiti: 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and induction of freshers, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

