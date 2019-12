Engagements for September 2, 3 (Monday and Tuesday)

SEPTEMBER 2

RELIGION

Vinayakar Perumai: P.Swaminathan, Sri Panchamukha Anjaneyar Temple, Palaniyappa Nagar, Velacheri Rd., Gowrivakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Meiporul Nayanar: Trichy Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT Classes, 32/72, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, opposite GRT School Play Ground, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Dr. Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Talk on ‘Over View of SC Commission,’ L-73, Kavery Colony, 24th St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 p.m.

Ulaga Thirukkural Peravai: Comparative study of Thirukkural and Kamba Ramayanam, M. Ct. M. Hr.SSS, Purasawalkam, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukkupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. John’s Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivoyal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; and Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 3

RELIGION

Siruthondar: Trichy Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT Classes, 32/72, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, opposite GRT School Play Ground, 6.30 p.m.

Thiru Arutpa: M.A.Hussain, Sakthi Vinayakar Temple, P.T.Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Kalakshetra Foundation: Inauguration of 11th Kathakali Festival, Bhava Bhavanam - Panchakam, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Bharata Kalakshetra Auditorium, Thiruvanmiyur, 5.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Department of Posts: Celebration of 1st anniversary of India Post Payments Bank and launch of Aadhar Enabled Payment Services, Anna Road Head Post Office, Anna Salai, 11.30 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Mayans of America, Book review, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Career awareness programme, Poonamallee, Avadi Road, Veeraraghavapuram, 9.30 a.m.