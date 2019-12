Engagements for September 1, Sunday

RELIGION

Gita: R. Aravindan, Sivanthi Adithanar memorial hall, George Avenue, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m.; Moksha Vidyananda Saraswathi, 3rd St., Bharathi Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 a.m.

Mandukyaupanishad: Satyavratananda, Samaskrita Bharati Hall, R.K. Salai, 8.30 p.m.

Soundarya Lahiri: Sankaramadeekshidar, Ramana Kendra, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, 6th Main Rd., First Layout, Teachers Colony, Kolathur, 6.45 p.m.

Navasakthi Vinayakar Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi festival: Mylapore, 7.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Iyakkam: Introduction of book ‘Sooti Magizhvom:Thooya Thamizh Peyargal’, Amma Arangam, A block, Anna Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sri Mahaperiyavar Arul Trust: Release of album ‘Nadhabrahmam’, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Ramakrishna Mission Students Home: Inauguration of BPCL Skill development centre, P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Platform for people’s unity: State level religious harmony conference, Kamaraj Arangam, Anna Salai, 3 p.m.

Friends and Family Welfare Association: Literary Festival, David Songs matric school, Kondungaiyur, 10 a.m.

The Quaide Milleth College for Men: 38th convocation ceremony, KAS Alauddeen auditorium, Medavakkam, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Investors Association: SEBI Securities awareness program, Freemasons Hall, Ethiraj Salai, 10 a.m.

Besant Nagar Humour Club: Humour Meet, Bharathi Nagar Main road. Thiruvanmiyur, 4 p.m.

Ravina Hospital: Free Diabetes screening camp, Hospital premises, Maduravoyal, 9 a.m.

Vaithikashree: Meeting, Veda Bhavanam, TTK Rd., Alwarpet , 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assumption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.