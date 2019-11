Engagements for Saturday, October 3, 2019

RELIGION

Sri Aurobindo - The Mother: A. Dhanasekaran, Sri Aurobindo Society, 5, Smith Rd., Royapettah, 10.30 a.m.

Anbalayam, a talk on the Alwars: Venu Raza Narayan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mahankalin Mahathuvam: Nannilam V. Rajagopala Ganapadigal, Veda Bhavan, 488, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 7 p.m.

Thirupugazhil Devasena- Valli Kalyanam: Sri Panduranga Bhajan Mandali, Fund Kalyana Mandapam, 8, Singarachari St., Triplicane, 7.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Sriniketan Fine Arts: Inauguration of art collection of students, Cholamandal Artist Village, Injambakkam, 10 a.m.

Madras Union of Journalists and Kakkai Koodu: Launch of publications of journalist Savithri Kannan, 8, First flood, Ritchie St., 5 p.m.

GENERAL

National Institute of Ocean Technology: Silver Jubilee celebrations, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, and Dy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam participate, Velachery- Tambaram Main Rd., Pallikaranai, 10.30 a.m.

New India Forum: Meet and Greet function for Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Le Royal Meridian, 2 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Investors’ Association: SEBI Securities awareness programme, Indian Officers Association Auditorium, 69, Thiru Vi Ka High Rd., Royapettah, 10 a.m.

The Chennai Hindu Good Templars’ League and M.N. Eye Hospital: Free Medical Camp, The Madras Progressive Union HSS., 103, Audiappa Naicken St., Sowcarpet, 9 a.m.

Sri Jain Swetamber Terapanth Trust: Exhibition, S.H.G. Terapanth Bhavan, 38/50, Singarachari St., Triplicane, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., Triplicane; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar, T. Nagar, 7 p.m.; Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Tiruvottiyur; Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m., Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar, T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; and Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.