Engagements for Saturday (January 4)

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Dhamal Ramakrishnan and Perindevi Sri Panchamuga Anjaneyar Festival Trust, P. K. Mahal, Chitrakulam South Street, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanaraman R. Aaravamudhachari, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Srinidhi, E55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Karpaga Vinayakar Sri Pandurangan Temple, 9th Street, Adambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekanandar Illam, Triplicane, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Heritage Trust: Talk on Journey of Kolam, Tamil Virtual Academy, Kotturpuram, 5.30 p.m.

Odyssey: Launch of book ‘The Auspicious’, Minister Mafoi K. Pandiarajan participates, 1st Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Rotary International District 3000: District Conference inauguration, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 10.30 a.m.

Cancer Institute: Dr. S. Krishnamurthi Centenary Memorial Oration on ‘Cancer in India: Challenges and Opportunities’, The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Guindy, 11 a.m.

Chennai International Centre: Programme on mental health ‘Art and the unquiet mind’, Madras School of Economics, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kotturpuram, 5.30 p.m.

Vishnu Mohan Foundation: Peace and Reconciliation programme, Hotel Deccan Regenta, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.