ENGAGEMENTS FOR MARCH 03

03 March 2020 01:20 IST

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 77, Thirupugazh St., Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Thiruarutpa: M.A. Hussain, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

C.P. Art Centre: Inauguration of Women’s Bazaar, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Department of Health and Family Welfare: Inauguration of Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami; Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers participates, Hotel Leela Palace, 10.30 a.m.

Hindustan Chamber of Commerce: Programme on ‘Trade Receivable Electronic Discounting System’, H.C. Kothari Memorial Hall, Greams Dugar, South Wing, Thousand Lights, 6 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Recent Trends in Optoelectronic Devices’, Kattankulathur, 2.30 p.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Marvellous Technologies’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 9 a.m.

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan SSS.: Inter PSBB Quiz ‘Sport Light’, Alagiriswamy Salai, K.K. Nagar, 9.45 a.m.

Lamech HSS.: Annual Day celebrations, Kaikkankuppam, 5.30 p.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Introduction of book on ‘Naveena Sirppa Kalai’, YMCA Esplanade, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

EOM