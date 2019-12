Engagements for June 8, Saturday

RELIGION

Mahabharatam: B. Sundarkumar, Sankara Kendra, Valmiki Street, Adambakkam, 7 p.m

Bhagavatham: B. Kesava Vaajpeyar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m

Gajendra Motcham: Navalapakkam Narasimhan, Thiruvengadamudaiyan Bajanai Sabai, Vembuli Amman Koil Street, Alandur, 7.15 p.m

Atmabodha: R. Aravindan, Baskar Ramamurthy, Parsn Renascence, Aster 203, Mambakam Main Road, Medavakkam, 10 a.m

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekanandar Illam Campus, Kamarajar Salai, 7 p.m

GENERAL

Organising committee: Ramadan Eid banquet, Governor Banwarilal Purohit to participate, Amir Mahal, Triplicane, 8 p.m

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: CaRehaB 2019 - International Conference on Cancer Rehabilitation, Institute’s Seminar Hall, Porur, 4.30 p.m

Sri Sai Ram Institute of Technology: Graduation Day, Sai Leo Nagar, West Tambaram, 10.35 a.m

Gandhi Peace Foundation: Introductory workshop on Oracle for Peace, 332, Ambujammal St, TTK Road, Alwarpet, 3 p.m

The Theosophical Society (Kilpauk Lodge): Talk on Buddhist cultural relations between India, China and South Asia, No 32, Dewan Rama Road, Purasawalkam, 6 p.m

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.