Engagements for June 2, Sunday

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12/2, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sankara Kendra, Valmiki St., Adambakkam, 7 p.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Memorial Hall, George Avenue, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m.

Mandukyaiupanishad: Satyavratananda, Samsktrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishna Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Veda Bhavanam, 488, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation: Workshop on ‘Jumpstart your photography business with Shannon Zirkle,’, British Council, Anna Salai, Chennai, 2 p.m.

GENERAL

Indira Gandhi National Centre For The Arts, New Delhi and Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Sanskrit Inscriptions of India,’ Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates and release ‘Uttankita Sanskrit Vidya Aranya Epigraphs - Volume XI,’ Rukmini Arangam, Besant Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

ESOINDIA: Programme on ‘Cancer Survivors Day 2019,’ Kalaivanar Arangam, 4.30 p.m.

SEESHA: Inauguration of distribution of school kit to under-privileged school-goind children, Paul’s Auditorium, Bro. D.G.S. Dhinakaran Memorial Prayer Tower, D.G.S. Dhinakaran Rd., 11 a.m.

Pavithram: 15th anniversary celebrations, YMIA Hall, R.H. Rd., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Dr. Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Meeting, Dr. A.Padmanaban Mansion, L-73, Kavery Colony, 24th St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 p.m.

Friends Family Welfare Association: Meeting, David Songs MHSS., M.R. Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 10 a.m.

Appayya Dikshitha Foundation: Dental Camp, Lumident Multi Speciality Dental Centre, Thirumalai Nagar 3rd Cross St., Perungudi, OMR, 10 a.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye screening camp, Primary School, 29th St., B.V. Colony, Vyasarpadi, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.