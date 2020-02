Engagements for July 28, Sunday

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Nochur Venkataraman, Sri Ayyappa Temple, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, 8 a.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, Andhra Mahila Sabha, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Mandukyaupanishad: Satyavratananda, Samskrirta Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishan Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Thiruppugazh: Ma. Ki. Ramanan, Sri Balasubramaniar Thiruppugazh Baktha Janasabha, 39/25, Grama St., Thiruvottiyur, 10 a.m.

Vidhurar: Vasanthra Rajagopal, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kamarajar Salai, 6.15 p.m.

Thirukkural: Ilangal Jeyaraj, Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS., Maharishi Gardens, Dr. Gurusamy Swami Rd., Chetpet, 9.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Wandering Artist: Introduction to Temple Architectur talk on ‘Across 8 Dynasties, R.A. Puram 10.30 a.m. and Museum Walk, Egmore Govt. Museum, 3 p.m.

Planet Symphony: Unveiling of ‘Scientific Urban Roofscaping for Environment’ project, Srinivas sastri Hall, Mylapore, 4.25 p.m.

Chrompet Cultural Academy: Dance Drama programme on ‘Nandalala’, Sri Kamakshi Kalyana Mandapam, Chromepet, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The International Association of Lions Clubs: Valedictory function of Paralympic Games, Minister P. Benjamin participates, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periyamet, 4vp.m.

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology: 28th convocation, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, 10 a.m.

Fortis Malar Hospital and Indian Association of Occupational Health- Tamil Nadu Branch: Occupational Health Day celebrations, Hotel Raintree, 6.30 p.m.

Aakash Fertility Centre and Hospital: Inauguration of 7th International Symposium on Reproductive Medicine, Hotel Green Park, 10 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: `Lake Clearning’ programme, Rajakilpauk, 9 a.m.

Industrial Waste Management Association and Science Olympiad Foundation: Valedictory function of ENVIRO 2019, IC and SR Auditorium, IIT Madras, 3 p.m.

WSquare and Naam Foundation: Workshop on Financial planning, 5/3, Lakshmi Colony, T. Nagar, 2 p.m.

Tambaram Humour Club: Meeting, Valluvar Gurukulam School, G.S.T. Rd., Tambaram, 4 p.m.

Uraththasinthanai Readers Writers Association: Programme, Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, Greams Dugar Building, Greams Rd., 10.20 a.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye camp, Sathya Studio, Marimalai Nagar, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.