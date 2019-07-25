Chennai

Engagements for July 25, Thursday

RELIGION

Gita: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Soundaryalahari: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Rathna Gireeswarar Temple, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Naishkarmyashhidi: Satyavratananda, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Sriram Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and its Applications,’, Perumalpattu, 10.30 a.m.

Ethiraj College for Women: Silver Jubilee celebration of Rotaract Club of Ethiraj College for Women, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, 10 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: Awareness programme on ‘Rain water harvesting’, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 10 a.m.

Lotus Blind Welfare Trust of India: Programme on ‘Seeing Through Smell and Touch’ Thiruveethi Amman Koil St., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science For Women: Induction ceremony, Madhanangkuppam, 9.30 a.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur;Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2019

