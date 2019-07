Engagements for July 21, Sunday

RELIGION

Gita: R. Aravindan, Andhra Mahila Sabha, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Memorial Hall, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m..; Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Katopanishad: K. Srinivasan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Soundaryalahari: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Rathna Gireeswarar Temple, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Ayodhya Mandapam, West Mambalam, 3.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Swarnaguru Sevaks Committee: Celebration of 98th Jayanthi of Puj Sriguru Sarvajanopakari Chidambaram Swarnavenkatesa Dikshithar, Adyar Shastri Nagar Welfare Association, 5th Cross St., Shastri Nagar, 7.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Indian Schools Debating Society: Grand final and closing ceremony of the Mini Worlds Chennai 2019, Ramada Plaza Hotel, 12.45 p.m.

Prince Shri Venkateshwara Padmavathy Engineering College and Prince Dr. K. Vasudevan College of Engineering and Technology: Graduation Day, Ponmar, 9 a.m.

Sri R.M. Jain Group of Schools: 24th annual day celebrations, V.M, Nagar, Tiruvellore, 4.25 p.m.

Anna Nagar Thamizh Sangam: Meeting, Kandaswami Naidu College, Anna Nagar, 10 a.m.

D.R.B. Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College: Workshop on ‘Accountancy for Higher Secondary PG Commerce Teachers’ Pattabiram, 9.30 a.m.

Institute of Asian Studies: Conference on 3rd International Conference on Thirukkural, OMR, Chemmencherry, 2.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Investors Association: Investors awareness programme, MMA Seminar Hall, MMA, 240 Pathari Rd., Thousand Lights, 9.45 a.m.

M.T.S. Academy: 33rd Arivukkalanjiyam award competitions 2019 for children, Anna Gem Science Park MHSS., Anna University Campus, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 9.30 a.m.

Madipakkam Comedy Club: Meeting, Sundaravinayagar Temple, Vasantha Mandapam, Aishwarya Rd., Madipakkam, 4 p.m.

T. Nagar Humour Club and Sri Krishna Sweets: Programme on ‘Sirippu Varudhu Siruppu Varudhu,’, The Stenographers Guild, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight: Baby Shower for all expecting mothers, Hotel Hablis, 10 a.m.

Ravina Hospital: ENT - Medical Camp, P.H. Rd., Maduravoyal, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.