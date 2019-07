Engagements for July 15, Monday

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Tiruchi Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT classes, 37/72, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Soundaryalahari: Sundarkumar, Sri Vijayaganapathy Temple, Tilakar Street, Krishna Nagar, Ullagaram, 7 p.m.

Kandar Alangaram: Panasai Aruna, Kandasamy Temple, Kosapet, 6.30 p.m.

Guru Mahatmiyam: Anand Dayanidhi, Bhaktha Anjaneyar Temple, Kottivakkam, 6.45 p.m.

Atma Bodha: Ramana Swaroopananda, W140, 4th Street, Sector B, Park Road, Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

US Consulate General in Chennai: Celebration of Apollo 11 moon landing, B.M.Birla Planetarium, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram, 9 a.m.

Thakkar Bapa Academy: Kamarajar birthday celebrations, Venkatnarayana Road, T.Nagar, 11.30 a.m.

Pudumai Ilakiya Tendral: Lecture, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

The New College: Meeting on save water, Royapettah, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on next generation RF/MW circuit design challenges, Veeraraghavapuram, 11.10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.