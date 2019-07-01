Engagements for July 1, Monday

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Trichy Kalyanaraman, SRM Nightingale School, Thambaiah Rd., West Mambalam, 6.30 p.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, Korattur Cultural Academy, Korattur, 6.45 p.m.

Thirumandhiram: Dr. Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadhareswarar Temple, Purasaivakkam, 6.30 p.m

Sankeerthanam: Govindapuram Balaji Bhagavathar, Infosys Hall, Sri Ramakrishna Mission MHSS., Bazullah Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Yagnarama Centre For Performing Arts: Yagnaraman July Fest - Programme ‘Full Circle with IndoSoul,’, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 7.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Sankara Eye Hospital: Doctors Day celebrations, Sri Sankara Nagar, Pammal, 3 p.m.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India: Blood Donation Camp, No. 9, Wheat Crofts Road, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

C. Kandaswami Naidu College for Men: Induction Day, Dr. C. Sylendra Babu, Anna Nagar East, 3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.