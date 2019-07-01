Chennai

Engagements for July 1, Monday

more-in

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Trichy Kalyanaraman, SRM Nightingale School, Thambaiah Rd., West Mambalam, 6.30 p.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, Korattur Cultural Academy, Korattur, 6.45 p.m.

Thirumandhiram: Dr. Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadhareswarar Temple, Purasaivakkam, 6.30 p.m

Sankeerthanam: Govindapuram Balaji Bhagavathar, Infosys Hall, Sri Ramakrishna Mission MHSS., Bazullah Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Yagnarama Centre For Performing Arts: Yagnaraman July Fest - Programme ‘Full Circle with IndoSoul,’, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 7.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Sankara Eye Hospital: Doctors Day celebrations, Sri Sankara Nagar, Pammal, 3 p.m.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India: Blood Donation Camp, No. 9, Wheat Crofts Road, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

C. Kandaswami Naidu College for Men: Induction Day, Dr. C. Sylendra Babu, Anna Nagar East, 3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2019 12:25:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/engagements-for-july-1-monday/article28237237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story