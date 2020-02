Engagements in Chennai on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidhyaananda Saraswati, 77, Thirupugazh St., Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

Kurai Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasn, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Aranga Ramalingam, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mahaperiyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Soka Gakkai International and Earth Charter International: Inauguration of exhibition on ‘Seeds of Hope’, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

SDNB Vaishnav College for Women and Temple Survey, ASI, Chennai Circle: Inauguration of photo exhibition on ‘Architectural Marvels in Tamil Nadu’, Chromepet, 9.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Greater Chennai Corporation: Chennai Mega Streets launch and adoption of complete streets framework, Minister S.P. Velumani participates, The Leela Palace, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Public Police: Inauguration of Tamil Nadu State Chapter, Ministers Kadambur C Raju and Nilofer Kabil participates, Vels University, Pallavaram, 2.30 p.m.

Govt. Stanley Medical College and Hospital Chennai: International Epilepsy Day - awareness programme, Mint, 10 a.m.

Nehru Yuva Kendra: Programme on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Inter State Youth Exchange’, Youth Hostel, Indira Nagar, Adyar, 11 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Enginering College: Seminar on ‘Modern Speed Control Technologies of Electrical Motors’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Recent open source database tools’, Thiruverkadu, 11 a.m.

Mission New India: Inauguration of conference on Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, Nataraja Auditorium, Sree Ramarajyam Complex, Vandalur Rd., Kelambakkam, 11 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Talk on ‘Silappathikaram’, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.