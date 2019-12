Engagements for December 10

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar extension, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sundarakaandam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, Karnan street, Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Thiru Arutpa: R. Narayanan, Sakthi Vinayakar temple, P.T.Rajan road, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, Thirupugazh Street, Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Sri Sai Ram Engineering College: Five day faculty training programme- innovation in teaching pedagogy, Smart Class room, West Tambaram, 9.30 a.m.

TANUVAS: 21st Convocation, Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarila Purohit presides, Anna Auditorium, Vepery, 11 a.m.

YMCA: Talk on Tholkappiam by B. Thamaraikannan and V.M.S. Andavar, YMCA Esplanade auditorium, NSC Bose Road, 6 p.m.

Asan Memorial Association: Awarding of Asan Smaraka Kavitha Puraskaram to poet S. Remesan, Ammu Swaminathan auditorium, Anderson road, Cochin House, 5 p.m.

Presidency College Alumni Association: 141th birth anniversary of Rajaji, Thiruvalluvar arangam, College premises, 10.30 a.m.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: 3rd Academy of Dentistry International(ADI) Global Conclave 2019, M.M. Convention centre, Velappanchavadi, 12.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.