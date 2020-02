Engagements for August 4, Sunday

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhgam, 12/2, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a,m,

Gita: R. Aravindan, Sivanthi Adithanar Memorial Hall, George Avenue, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m.

Mandukyoupanishad: Satyavratananda, samaskrita Bharati hall,Dr.Radhakrishnansalai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Vedha Bhavanam, 488, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Kalasamarpana Foundation: Golden Jubilee celebrations, Swarnaanjali, Narada Gana Sabha, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Chennai 2000 Plus Trust and Arusuvai: 62nd anniversary celebrations of Penneswaramadam Rock Inscription, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Hotel Shri Devi Park, 5.45 p.m.

Buddhi Clinic: Buddhi Dialogue on the Aging Brain and Mind, Madras Management Association, Pathari Rd., Anna Salai, 4.30 p.m.

Srinivas Youngmen’s Association: Opening of SYMA Realising its vision of a medical centre, 37, Car St., Triplicane, 8.30 a.m.

SIP Friends Welfare Trust: Alumni Association meeting, Sri Balaji Kalyana Mandapam, Sundaram St., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Brand Avatar and School of Success: Presentation of Young Leader Awards 2019, Holiday Inn, OMR, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Investors Association: SEBI’s securities awareness meeting, Freemason’s Hall, Ethiraj Salai egmore, 10 a.m.

Lions Club of Chennai Green Park: Blood donation camp, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 9 a.m.

Friends Family Welfare Association: Meeting, David Songs MHSS., Kodungaiyur, 10 a.m.

Ravina Hospital: Medical Camp, P.H. Rd., Maduravoyal, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.