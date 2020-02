Engagements for August 3, Saturday

RELIGION

Bhagavatha Sapthaham: B. Sundarkumar, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple, Adyar, 2 p.m.

Lakshmi Kataksham: Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal, Chetpet, 6.15 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Gnananda Sarasvathi: C.L. Ramakrishnan, Vishnu Mohan Foundation, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Serendipity Arts Foundation and Alkazi Foundation for the Arts: Talk on ‘A cinematic imagination’, Lalit Kala Akademi, Greams Rd., 5 p.m.

Tamil Heritage Trust: Talk on ‘A tale of two cities’ by Manohar Devadosss, Arkay Convention Centre, R.H. Rd., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Dr. Arul Tamizhagakalvi Arakattalai: Launch of publication, Hotel Bheemas, Vadapalani, 4 p.m.

Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation: Working on ‘Introduction to photography’, 38, Kamaraj Avenue 2nd St., Adyar, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

DIWWAAS: Awareness programme on prevention and cure of diabetes, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi participates, Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, 6 p.m.

The Kuruvila Jacob Memorial Educational Trust: Annual function, Hotel Hyatt Regency, Teynampet, 3 p.m.

Murthuzaviya Charitable Hospital: Inauguration of Sulaiha Hassan dialysis centre, 92nd St., Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 5 p.m.

Target Foundation: Prof. Arcot Gajaraj Memorial Oration, Hotel Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam, 6.45 p.m.

Fertility Society of India: Inauguration of Conference in Infertility, clinical Embryology and endoscopy, Hotel ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, 6.45 p.m.

Harijan Sevak Sangh: Awareness camp on nature cure, Thakkar Baba Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

SSS Jain College for Women: Shasun Kshitji’19 fest, T. Nagar, 8.30 a.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Industry expert interaction programme, Poonamallee High Rd., Aranoyal Kuppam, 10 a.m.

Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science: Graduation Day, Velachery-Tambaram Rd., Pallikaranai, 10.31 a.m.

Aalim Muhammed Salegh College of Engineering: Induction Day, Muthapudupet, 9.45 a.m.

MKM HSS: Annual day, Kamaraj Memorial Hall, Teynampet, 3 p.m.

Tejas Foundation: Talk on Kamban’s Ramayanam, Kalyan Nagar Association Hall, West Circular Rd., Mandaveli, 6 p.m.

YMCA Kilpauk Toastmasters Club: Meeting, Halls Rd., Kilpauk, 3.30 p.m.