Engagements for August 10, Saturday

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Vyapram Vasudevan Prasad, Sri Ayyappa Temple, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

Athi Varadhar Mahatmiyam: Tindivanam Nammalwar, Sri Desika Vidya Bhavanam, Venkatesa Agraharam St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Skandam: B. Sundarkumar, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 7 p.m.

Atma Bodha: R. Aravindan, Parsn Renascence, Aster 203, Mambakkam Main Rd., Medavakkam, 10 a.m.

Manadhin Vetriye Manidhanin Menmai: Moksha Vidyaanada Sarasvati, 107 B, Dhanabakiyam Illam, Guruju St., Paneer Nagar, Mogappair, 6.45 p.m.

Radha Kalyanam: Sengottai Sri Hariharasubramania Bhagavathar, Sri Venugopalaswami Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 8.30 a.m.

Mind’s Victory Is Man’s Greatness: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvathi, 107-B, Dhanabakhyam Illam, Guruji St., Mogapaar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE’

Chennai 2000 Plus Trust: Inauguration of Music Durbar, Arusuvai Auditorium, Somasundaram St., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Bramha Gana Sabha: Vocal arangetram of Spoorthi Rao, Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Sundareswarar St., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

UNESCO and Chennai City of Music: Concerts at the Park - Draupadi Kuravanji, Natesan Park, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

Organising Committee: Talk on ‘The Picture Book for Adults’, Book Building, Thiruvanmiyur, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The Employers’ Federation of Southern India: 99th annual General Meeting of the Federation, Hotel Le Royal Meridien, 2.30 p.m.

Ascott and UNHRC: Season 3 of Ascott Premier League, Whistle Urban Sports, Pycrofts Garden Rd., Nungambakkam, 4 p.m.

Indian Institute of Information Technology SRI City, Chittoor and National Productivity Council: Inauguration of workshop on Industry 4.0 for SMEs, Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Productivity, Ambattur Industrial Estate, 10 a.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Workshop on transforming Caste Domination and Challenges of Structureal Transformation, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lectures on ‘Recent Advancements of Electrical Drives in Industrial Applications’, 9.30 a.m. and Lecture on ‘Industry 4.0’, Thiruverkadu, 2.30 p.m.

P.B. College of Engineering: 13th Graduation Day, Irungattukottai, 11 a.m.

J.H.A., Agarsen College: Conference on innovation integration in commerce, management and information technology, Madhavaram,. 10 a.m.

Gandhi Peace Foundation: Workshop on ‘Satyagraha Lifestyle for the youth of Today’, Srinivasa Gandhi Nilayam, 332, Ambujammal St., Alwarpet, 10.30 a.m.

TNEB Stores Staff Union: Golden Jubilee celebrations of union, Sri Umadri Mahal, Sholinganallur, 6.05 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.