Enforce helmet rule strictly: HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over ineffective implementation of the helmet rule for pillion riders. The court wondered what could be the reason for the police not being able to enforce the law in the State effectively as it was being done in other places as New Delhi.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad granted time till November 9 for the police to show some progress on implementing the rule strictly. They recorded the undertaking of Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian that police would do its best on the issue.