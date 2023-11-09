HamberMenu
Energy audit to be conducted in village panchayats as part of energy efficiency measures

November 09, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department proposes to take up energy audits in several panchayats as part of the sustainable energy and efficiency measures in the coming months.

The measure comes in the wake of energy audit being carried out in five village panchayats in Tiruvallur district, said P. Ponniah, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, while delivering his address in the Sustainable Energy Forum 2023 organised in the city on Wednesday. 

Speaking at the 4th edition of the conference, he said several energy efficiency measures were being taken by the State government with more than three lakh solar green houses having been built and street lights being converted from conventional bulbs to light emitting diode (LED) bulbs for energy conservancy. He said among the other sustainable energy measures was the commissioning of biomass gasifiers numbering around 14 and the installation of solar street lights in remote villages. 

R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor of Anna University, said the high heat pollution generated from the burning of fossil fuels of which only 33% could be converted into useful energy was a big threat to the environment for which use of solar energy was the option for depleting the fossil burning and for a sustainable energy future. Mr. Velraj said energy audit plays an important factor in the industries for achieving carbon neutrality. He also talked about the need for adopting battery storage in a big way for tapping the full potential of renewable energy but battery storage alone would not be enough. He said: “Storing energy in hybrid form including keeping energy in compressed air for which a study has already been conducted need to be evolved in a big scale.” 

Retired IAS officer K. Allaudin talked about the various energy efficiency measures taken in the local bodies and for creating awareness among the public during his tenure as the chairman of Tamilnadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) in 2003. 

