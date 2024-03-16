Enduring bonds with Vivekananda College

March 16, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

Since 2017, V. S. Panchatsharam (now aged 70) has been maintaining a uncompromising schedule every weekend. On weekend mornings, through a long-distance call from the United States, the retired agro chemical scientist motivates young beneficiaries of VIVEKCHEM Trust (read “Vivekananda Chemistry”). The one-on-one call would cover everything from studies to challenges faced by the beneficiary at home and job opportunities after college.

VIVEKCHEM was started in 2010 by the 1974 batch of B.Sc (Chemistry) of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College in Mylapore to encourage students from an underprivileged background to pursue higher studies in Chemistry by funding their education. Eight students from the college were the first beneficiaries of this scholarship programme. Since then this social initiative has grown with Chemistry students from other batches (1960 to 2000) of the college also contributing their resources to keep it going strong.

Today, they support 62 students pursuing under graduation and post graduation in Chemistry from 10 colleges in and around the city including Madras Christian College, Guru Nanak College, Pachaiyappa’s College and Rajeswari Vedachalam Government Arts College (which is in Chengalpattu).

The scholarship initiative is inspired by late N. Venkatasubramanian, professor NVS as he is known, former principal and head of department of Chemistry, who encouraged a long list of students to take up research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow-up calls

The motivation call is an extension of the scholarship programme that Panchatsharam takes keen interest in.

“I know the pain and the challenge of not getting support. I am the eldest of eight siblings and come from a remote village where my parents struggled to give me good education,” says Panchatsharam. “Prof. NVS is our nucleus, I would not have pursued masters if he did not convince my parents, so the follow-up calls to our beneficiaries is to instil confidence in them and know this group will be there for them,” says Panchatsharam who did his doctorate at Vivekananda College.

Likewise, another alumnus and retired scientist K.S. Vishwanathan takes classes for students.

The tuition and exam fee of shortlisted students are borne under this initiative. “Students are selected based on a recommendation by the head of department of the respective college. Even if the student is not academically bright but has a spark in him and is economically disadvantaged we would support them,” says S. Easwaran, an old student and retired banker. Over ₹ 3 lakh is spent every year towards educational needs.

“More than anything our network has helped these beneficiaries land a job; 22 of them are working with various companies,” says Panchatsharam, who holds a Canada and American citizenship and travels to Chennai regularly. Four students are pursuing their doctorate at Chennai, Noida, South Korea and France.

At least 12 students, who have very little support system at home, are given a monthly stipend of ₹1000 each. Considerable groundwork is done by the team visiting colleges and asking the faculty to connect them to the most deserving students.

The golden jubilee reunion of the 1974 batch will take place on March 23

Students of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College will soon have a state-of-the-art classroom with a built-in sound system and projector thanks to the old students of the 1974 batch of Chemistry.

On March 23, the renovated “Room Number 18” will be inaugurated when the batch meets at the college for their golden jubilee reunion.

“We will be contributing ₹ 2 lakh to the college for the renovation of the glorious classroom where we attended our classes,” says V.S. Panchatsharam. A proposal has also been made by the batch to name the room as “Prof NVS Conference Room”.

An illustrious alumnus of the 1964 batch, M. Sivakumaran of Aurobindo Pharma, is one of the guests specially coming down to attend the event.

A close-knit batch, ten to twelve of the alumni based in Chennai meet regularly in the city. It is also among the early batches that had the maximum number of students going abroad for research and work.

In 2015, old students across batches met in New Jersey where they brought out a book as a tribute to Prof. NVS.

Old students across batches who graduated in Chemistry have also made a contribution towards the renovation of the MSc. lab. Work on the lab will begin soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.