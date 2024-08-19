Endless ‘buffering’ at this crossing in Periamet

It is an equivalent of endless Internet buffering. There is Internet connection, and that is a positive. But that enabling feature is cancelled by the never-ending wait. At any given time, pedestrians using the crossing on EVR Peiyar Salai in Periamet — diagonally opposite the Sub-registrar Office, Periamet — can be seen at the refuge at median, standing in a state of eternal buffering. And trying to put a hand out with a palm beseeching motorists to stop only rarely helps. Motorists would usually be thick on this road, and everyone would not be of the same mind, obviously, and heed the plea. And so, the buffering would continue.

The least that could have been done is have a zebra crossing — taking note of that, some motorists might slow down. If a crossing is worth creating, it is worth making it user-friendly. That thinking obviously did not create this pedestrian crossing.

The next authorised crossing point on either side is quite a distance away. One is near the Sydenhams Road junction and the other near the Gandhi-Irwin Bridge Road junction. That makes this pedestrian crossing near the sub-registrar office an absolute necessity. The traffic police needs to address this safety issue.

