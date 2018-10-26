Encroachments removed

Continuing its efforts to restore the Cooum river to its original width, the Water Resources Department (WRD) removed nearly 22 encroaching structures in Metha Nagar, Choolaimedu, on Thursday.

According to WRD officials, the structures — extensions of buildings — were encroaching upon the river bed in Officers Colony, Metha Nagar. Several of these structures were used for commercial purposes.

People were not provided with alternative accommodation as only portions of the buildings jutting into the river bed were cleared.

Though many more structures were enumerated, they could not be cleared owing to pending court cases.

Space for STP

The drive would help reclaim space for the sewage treatment plant to be built by Chennai Metrowater near the site.

The modular STP — which would have a capacity to treat 1.2 million litres of sewage a day — would help in the discharge of treated sewage into the river and the reduction of pollution, said an official.

This would be constructed in 15 months at a cost of ₹3 crore.

The department plans to clear about 30 commercial structures that are eating into the river bed near Arumbakkam in a few days.

Of the 12,000 structures identified as having encroached upon the Cooum between Koyambedu and the river’s mouth, nearly 7,500 have been removed so far.

Work to desilt and strengthen the bund are being taken up in some portions of the waterway, such as Choolaimedu and Aminjikarai.