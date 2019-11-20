Encroachments removed near Panagal Park

The Kodambakkam zone of the Chennai Corporation removed encroachments near Panangal Park in T. Nagar in Wednesday.

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said complaints were received by motorists about hawkers and shop owners at the shopping complex located on the west side of the park encroaching upon the road space below the Usman Road flyover, causing traffic bottlenecks. To ease the traffic congestion, officials of Kodambakkam zone are engaged in removing bill boards, hawker stalls and other encroachments.

A senior official of the civic body said the shop owners of the shopping complex, which belongs to the Corporation, had also encroached upon the road space by fixing name boards. The shop owners have asked for a few days to remove the name boards, he added.

The encroachment removal is part of a proposal to construct stormwater drain next year, to prevent water stagnation under the flyover.