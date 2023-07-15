ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments removed from Koladi lake near Thiruverkadu

July 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water Resources Department officials said 2,000 encroachments had been identified in the Koladi lake, which is spread over 112 acres and which once served as a source of irrigation to the neighbouring localities

The Hindu Bureau

Koladi lake near Thiruverkadu continues to face threat of encroachments. The Water Resources Department removed boundary stones laid for layout, encroaching a portion of the lake.

Officials said that the space in the dry foreshore area of the lake was encroached and developed as a residential layout. A survey of the lake area was conducted along with Revenue officials of the Poonamallee taluk and the stones were cleared. A board warning that the space belonged to the lake would be put up.

About 2,000 encroachments had been identified in the lake, which once served as a source of irrigation for the surrounding localities. With rapid urbanisation, encroachments posed a threat to the waterbody spread over nearly 112 acres. Environmentalist Foundation of India, a voluntary organsiation, had taken up partial restoration of the lake a few years ago, the officials added.

