Encroachments removed from Koladi lake near Thiruverkadu

July 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Koladi lake near Thiruverkadu continues to face threat of encroachments. The Water Resources Department removed boundary stones laid for layout, encroaching a portion of the lake.

Officials said that the space in the dry foreshore area of the lake was encroached and developed as a residential layout. A survey of the lake area was conducted along with Revenue officials of the Poonamallee taluk and the stones were cleared. A board warning that the space belonged to the lake would be put up.

About 2,000 encroachments had been identified in the lake, which once served as a source of irrigation for the surrounding localities. With rapid urbanisation, encroachments posed a threat to the waterbody spread over nearly 112 acres. Environmentalist Foundation of India, a voluntary organsiation, had taken up partial restoration of the lake a few years ago, the officials added.