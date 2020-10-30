Encroachments removed from 3-km stretch of G.N.T. Road

Reclaiming the road: Encroachments being cleared on the G.N.T. Road in Chennai on Thursday.

CHENNAI

30 October 2020 02:06 IST

Drive launched between Sholavaram and Karanodai

The Highways Department on Thursday removed encroachments from a 3-km stretch of the G.N.T. Road, popularly known as Kolkata Highway between Sholavaram and Karanodai.

Around 250 persons were issued notices a few weeks ago and were asked to remove the encroachments on their own.

However, following a court order and the time given to remove the unwanted constructions getting over, the officials along with police and revenue officials removed the obstructions.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the Highways Department said the present width of the road was 10.5 m and following the encroachment removal drive, another 10 m would be added. Obstructions, including sun shades and extension of shops and commercial establishments, had blocked the free flow of vehicles for 1.5 km at Karanodai and 500 m at Sholavaram. This portion of the road is State Highway (SH U-15), previously under the control of the National Highways Authority of India.

“Since the court has directed us to ensure that the encroachments do not make their way back on the road, we will shortly send a proposal to the government seeking funds to construct stormwater drains and lay the road from one end to another,” the official said.