Encroachments razed to ease traffic along Arcot Road in Vellore 

Encroachments, including roadside eateries, petty shops and commercial establishments along Arcot Road in front of the Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital, were removed in Vellore on Thursday.

Police, officials of State Highways Department and officials of the Corporation conducted the demolition drive, where around 60 petty shops and roadside stalls were removed. Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian oversaw the drive, which went on for a few hours.

The drive was taken up to restore the original width of the 60-feet Arcot Road, as most of the space on the footpath of the stretch was occupied by numerous eateries. “The demolition drive is a continuous process to decongest key stretches within Corporation limits. After Arcot Road, encroachments on other stretches will also be removed,” said P. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner of Vellore Corporation.

Officials said unlike other key stretches such as Anna Salai, Fort Road, Katpadi Road and RTO Road, Arcot Road is highly congested, due to the presence of the CMC, throughout the day and on weekends.

This has led to many shops, especially eateries, extending their outlets along the entire stretch of the footpath, causing pedestrians and hospital visitors , to walk on the narrow carriageway.

Shortest route

Arcot Road is the shortest route connecting the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) with the Old Town from the Collectorate office. The stretch helps prevent a detour of at least 3 km via the congested Green Circle, making it ideal for motorists and residents to reach the central parts of the town easily.

However, officials said, traffic on the stretch moves slowly most of the day due to encroachments.

Thursday’s drive also aims at restoring the original width of the stretch on the lines of Green Circle.