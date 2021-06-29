Chennai

Encroachments on temple land removed

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 29 June 2021 04:38 IST
Updated: 29 June 2021 03:05 IST

Property is valued at ₹20 crore

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Monday removed encroachments from a 2.02 acre piece of property belonging to the Anandavalli Sametha Agatheeswarar temple in Nemilichery.

The property, worth ₹20 crore, is located off the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road and is some 2 km from the temple.

The property had been sold off as residential plots by Palanivel after showing as if the two survey numbers were in his name, said a source in the temple. Minister P. K. Sekar Babu oversaw the removal of a few mechanic sheds and kabadiwallah shops in the presence of Rural Industries Minister T. M. Anbarasan and Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan.

Pe. Su. Mani, a senior citizen and resident of Arakkonam, who had unknowingly purchased a plot of land, said he and several others had lost several lakhs of rupees in the transaction. “Only when I went to pledge the land for a loan, I found out that it belonged to the temple. We are now hoping that the police would help us get back our hard-earned money,” he said.

The temple authorities plan to fence off the land and place information boards so that there are no further encroachments.

