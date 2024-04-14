Encroachments on Rajamannar Salai cause severe hardship to motorists

April 14, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

P.V. Rajamannar Salai, a link road for motorists at K.K. Nagar, runs parallel to Arcot Road. It also serves as the access road to reach private schools, besides linking Virugambakkam, Saligramam, and Vadapalani. With the Metro Rail project in progress on Arcot Road, Rajamannar Salai is more important for motorists to reach the Ashok Pillar junction. But the road is congested because of encroachment by shops and unauthorised parking. A portion of the road is kept unpaved for the shops to display their wares and parking of vehicles. Residents request the Chennai Corporation to pave the unpaved portion and remove the encroachments.

S. Manimaran, Ashok Nagar.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation says a drive to remove encroachments will be taken up, with the help of the traffic police, once the Lok Sabha election is over, and the badly damaged portion of the road will also be paved.

Roads in bad condition

Since Cyclone Michaung slammed the city in December last, several highway roads in and around Tambaram are in a bad condition. Chitlapakkam Main Road, Camp Road of Selaiyur, Velachery Main Road, and Pallavaram Radial Road, all leading to Tambaram, are unmotorable as they were damaged by rainwater stagnation and dug up for infrastructure projects. We request the Highways Department to re-lay these roads before the monsoon.

T. Abilash, Medavakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)