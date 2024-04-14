GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Encroachments on Rajamannar Salai cause severe hardship to motorists

April 14, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
No space for pedestrians: P.V. Rajamannar Salai has been encroached upon by shops and illegal parking.

No space for pedestrians: P.V. Rajamannar Salai has been encroached upon by shops and illegal parking. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

P.V. Rajamannar Salai, a link road for motorists at K.K. Nagar, runs parallel to Arcot Road. It also serves as the access road to reach private schools, besides linking Virugambakkam, Saligramam, and Vadapalani. With the Metro Rail project in progress on Arcot Road, Rajamannar Salai is more important for motorists to reach the Ashok Pillar junction. But the road is congested because of encroachment by shops and unauthorised parking. A portion of the road is kept unpaved for the shops to display their wares and parking of vehicles. Residents request the Chennai Corporation to pave the unpaved portion and remove the encroachments.

S. Manimaran, Ashok Nagar.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation says a drive to remove encroachments will be taken up, with the help of the traffic police, once the Lok Sabha election is over, and the badly damaged portion of the road will also be paved.

Roads in bad condition

Since Cyclone Michaung slammed the city in December last, several highway roads in and around Tambaram are in a bad condition. Chitlapakkam Main Road, Camp Road of Selaiyur, Velachery Main Road, and Pallavaram Radial Road, all leading to Tambaram, are unmotorable as they were damaged by rainwater stagnation and dug up for infrastructure projects. We request the Highways Department to re-lay these roads before the monsoon.

T. Abilash, Medavakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.